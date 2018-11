Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema (R) talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said on Wednesday that OPEC will work to stabilise oil markets, crude prices and supplies at its next meeting.

“OPEC and non-OPEC producers will work together to restore balance to oil prices and supplies to make sure prices stay stable,” he told journalists at an oil exploration conference in Baghdad.