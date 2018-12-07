Money News
OPEC yet to agree final deal as Iran seeks exemptions: sources

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran appears to be the main obstacle for an OPEC oil output deal on Friday as the group’s leader Saudi Arabia has yet to agree exemptions for sanctions-hit Tehran, two OPEC sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries resumes discussions on Friday in Vienna before heading into a meeting with non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia.

On Thursday, OPEC failed to agree concrete parameters for a deal to restrict output.

