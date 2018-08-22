Fire engines sent to Essar's UK Stanlow oil refinery: fire service

LONDON (Reuters) - Fire engines have been sent to Essar’s 200,000 barrel per day oil refinery on Britain’s west coast after smoke was spotted, although the scale of the fire was unclear, a local fire service spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“There was a report of a large plume of black smoke. We have several pumps at the scene,” a spokeswoman for the Cheshire fire service said.

She added there had been no reports of casualties or any evidence that any workers had been evacuated from the refinery. Essar was not immediately available for comment.