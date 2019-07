Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting, dedicated to the upcoming televised phone-in of Russian President Vladimir Putin with citizens, in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The dispute between Rosneft and Transneft is not a matter for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in because it is a corporate matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian oil production fell close to a three-year low in early July due to the row between oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russia’s biggest oil producer.