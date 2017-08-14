FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested in plot to bomb Oklahoma bank -court filing
August 14, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 21 hours ago

Man arrested in plot to bomb Oklahoma bank -court filing

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man attempted to detonate what he believed was a 1,000-pound bomb outside a bank building in Oklahoma City as part of an anti-government plot, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested by the FBI after an undercover agent posed as a co-conspirator and agreed to help him build the explosive. Varnell had initially planned to bomb the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., in a manner similar to the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, that killed 168 people, according to the complaint. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

