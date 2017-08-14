FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested in plot to bomb Oklahoma bank -court filing
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 2 months ago

Man arrested in plot to bomb Oklahoma bank -court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man attempted to detonate what he believed was a 1,000-pound bomb outside a bank building in Oklahoma City as part of an anti-government plot, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested by the FBI after an undercover agent posed as a co-conspirator and agreed to help him build the explosive. Varnell had initially planned to bomb the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., in a manner similar to the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, that killed 168 people, according to the complaint. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.