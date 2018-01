HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The bodies of five people who died in an Oklahoma oil well explosion were recovered on Tuesday afternoon in a building adjacent to the drilling site outside of Quinton, Oklahoma, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said.

The bodies were transferred to the medical examiner in Oklahoma City, he said. The five had been missing and presumed dead since a fiery explosion ripped through the site a day earlier. (Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)