India's ride hailing firm Ola ties up with Microsoft for connected car platform
November 7, 2017

India's ride hailing firm Ola ties up with Microsoft for connected car platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian ride hailing service Ola has tied up with Microsoft Corp to build a new connected vehicle platform and will also use the U.S tech gaint’s Azure cloud computing service to power its in-car entertainment offering, it said on Tuesday.

The platform will help with a vehicle’s diagnostics, predictive maintenance and navigation, Bengaluru-headquartered Ola said in a statement.

“Both companies will collaborate to take this platform to car manufacturers globally, to integrate with vehicle systems,” it said.

The announcement comes at a time when the U.S. firm’s chief Satya Nadella is in India.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
