Ola plans to set up research center in Bay Area

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

(Reuters) - India’s taxi aggregator Ola said on Thursday it plans to set up its first research center in San Francisco area to push its electric mobility and autonomous vehicles.

The Advanced Technology Center aims to build a team of more than 150 engineers for experiments on these, the company said.

The move is a part of Ola’s global initiatives to drive mobility-led changes, it added.

Last week, Reuters reported India planned to order taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to convert 40% of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026.