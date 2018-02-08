FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 8, 2018 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

Stronger economy, pricing lift Old Dominion Freight's net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Old Dominion Freight Line Inc reported a higher quarterly net income on Thursday, driven by a strengthening economy and higher prices it charges for the freight it carries because of tightening industry capacity.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company announced fourth-quarter earnings of profit of $197.25 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $68.51 million, or 83 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Wall Street analysts on average expected $1.12 per share. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.