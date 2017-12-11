FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jacobs Douwe Egberts bids $361 mln for Malaysia's OldTown coffee
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2017 / 1:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Jacobs Douwe Egberts bids $361 mln for Malaysia's OldTown coffee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Jacobs Douwe Egberts has offered to buy Malaysian coffee company OldTown Berhad for 1.47 billion ringitt ($361 million) as the private company looks to further expand its global coffee empire.

JDE has offered 3.18 ringgit per share for the operator of the OldTown White Coffee chain, which has 232 outlets, mostly in Malaysia, the companies said on Monday.

Owners of 51.45 percent of OldTown’s shares have agreed to tender them in acceptance of the offer, which represents a premium of 10.42 percent to their last trading price on Thursday, they said.

OldTown’s shares were suspended on Friday pending the announcement.

JDE, with brands including Jacobs, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts and Kenco, is part of JAB Holding, which has built up a global coffee business through a string of deals over the past few years. This would be its second deal in Asia this year, following its acquisition of Singapore-based Super Group.

OldTown was advised by Evercore.

$1 = 4.0750 ringgit Reporting by Martinne Geller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
