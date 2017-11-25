FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Chawrasia maintains slender lead in Hong Kong
November 25, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated a day ago

Golf: Chawrasia maintains slender lead in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - SSP Chawrasia holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the Hong Kong Open after carding a 69 in the third round on Saturday, with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Wade Ormsby closing in on the leader to set up a nail-biting finish at Fanling.

India’s Chawrasia, who is on the verge of his first European Tour title away from home, entered the third round with a two-shot lead and extended it to three at one stage before being chased down after a run of seven pars.

Spaniard Cabrera Bello and Australian Ormsby moved to within one shot of the Indian after recording a six-under-par 64 and a five-under-par 65 respectively at the Hong Kong Golf club to move to joint-second.

”I‘m happy with the score today, although I definitely left a couple of shots out there, Chawrasia said after the round.

”I felt a little extra pressure today which probably why missed a couple of putts but I will think I can do something special tomorrow.

“This course really suits my game... I’ll definitely have to shoot a low number to win because someone just behind me will definitely go low.”

Swede Alexander Bjork and Ormsby led along with Chawrasia at the turn before the 39-year-old Indian surged ahead.

Recently-crowned Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood, Bjork and Belgian Thomas Detry are a shot behind Cabrera Bello and Ormsby while defending champion Sam Brazel fell well off the pace.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

