Olympics-Alpine skiing-TV in Korean helps ease the pressure on Shiffrin

PYEONGCHANG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin has found a way to escape the pressure of carrying U.S. medal hopes at the Winter Olympics: she sticks to watching the Pyeongchang action on TV in Korean.

The 22-year-old, who won the giant slalom on Thursday to add to her slalom gold medal from Sochi 2014, said she had tuned out of social media for the past two weeks and had adjusted her TV viewing to avoid being reminded of the weight of expectations back home.

“I’ve actually not been on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for two weeks now. I just have somebody else doing the posts for me - which I don’t know if I‘m supposed to be saying that,” said Shiffrin, who is tipped to win a potential handful of medals.

“I haven’t been watching (TV) really much - I watch in Korean, so that’s easy because I can’t understand anything.” (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)