FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 17, 2018 / 12:28 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics - Pyeongchang winds return to delay women's super-G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The high winds which wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule at Pyeongchang Olympics earlier this week returned on Saturday to delay the women’s super-G race.

Organisers said high winds at the top of the gondola that transports skiers to the top of the Jeongseon piste had forced a delay of one-hour with the race now scheduled to get underway at noon local time (0300 GMT).

Three of the first four races in the Alpine programme were postponed after winds gusting up to 72 kilometres per hour closed the gondolas and made conditions unsafe for skiers from Sunday to Wednesday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.