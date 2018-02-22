FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Olympics: Russian bronze medallist curler found guilty of doping, says CAS

Peter Rutherford

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday that Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been found guilty of an anti-doping violation after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

CAS said that the Olympic Athletes from Russia mixed doubles curling team, who won bronze at the Games, had been disqualified from the competition.

The athlete, who won the medal with his wife, had accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games, it said.

