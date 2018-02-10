Freestyle skiing: Brothers laid out Pyeongchang path for Germany's Foerster

(Reuters) - Freestyle skier Katharina Foerster is competing against the world’s best athletes at the Pyeongchang Games but it could have played out quite differently for the German, who was encouraged to take up the sport by her nine brothers.

Foerster, who finished 23rd in the first round of women’s moguls qualifying on Friday, said she caught the skiing bug on a youth camp in Oberstdorf with her brothers and following their footsteps was only natural.

“It was quite spontaneous actually,” the 29-year-old Foerster told reporters on Saturday.

“I have a fair amount of brothers and there was a youth sports camp in Oberstdorf and my brothers were there and they said they had really enjoyed it and told me I have to come along.”

“And since I’ve always liked to jump and also off the slope, I said I have to do it and I’ve stayed with it.”

When asked if it was a nice childhood being the only girl among the 10 siblings, Foerster joked: “You had to fight for a few things... so that was good from a sports perspective and I‘m happy that I have them.”

Her brothers Patrick, Renato and Frederick have all competed at Europa Cup level in freestyle skiing. Patrick also went on to serve as head coach of the German freestyle skiing team.