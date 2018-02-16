FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Olympics-Complete medals table on day seven

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day seven in PyeongChang.
    
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Germany                     9  2  4  15    
2.   Norway                      6  8  5  19    
3.   Netherlands                 6  5  2  13    
4.   U.S.                        5  1  2  8     
5.   Canada                      4  5  4  13    
6.   Sweden                      4  2  0  6     
7.   France                      3  2  2  7     
8.   Austria                     3  1  4  8     
9.   Italy                       2  1  3  6     
10.  South Korea                 2  0  1  3     
11.  Switzerland                 1  3  1  5     
12.  Belarus                     1  0  0  1     
13.  Japan                       0  4  3  7     
14.  China                       0  3  1  4     
15.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  2  6  8     
16.  Czech Republic              0  2  2  4     
17.  Australia                   0  2  1  3     
18.  Slovakia                    0  2  0  2     
19.  Slovenia                    0  1  0  1     
20.  Finland                     0  0  3  3     
21.  Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
21=. Spain                       0  0  1  1     
21=. Britain                     0  0  1  1     
     Total                       46 46 47 139   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.