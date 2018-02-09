Sister of North Korea leader arrives in South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea (Reuters) - The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in South Korea on Friday, landing at Incheon International Airport in a private jet with the rest of her entourage of senior officials, including the North’s nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.

Kim Yo Jong is the first of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South, while Kim Yong Nam is the most senior North Korean official to make a cross-border trip.