FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Entertainment News
February 5, 2018 / 4:10 AM / 2 days ago

North Korean art troupe to perform at Olympics under sanctions exemption - South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A North Korean art troupe will likely travel by ship to stage a performance in South Korea for this week’s Winter Olympics under an exemption from bilateral sanctions, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Monday.

The North has proposed that the delegation use the Mangyongbong 92, a ferry that chiefly operates between North Korea and Russia, for transportation and lodging, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a news briefing.

In May 2010, South Korea banned all North Korean ships from entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in response to a torpedo attack by the North on a navy ship that killed 46 sailors.

“We’re seeking to apply an exemption for the May (2010) measures to support a successful hosting of the Olympics,” Baik said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.