South Korea's Moon says Olympics should lead to nuclear talks with U.S.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday more efforts should be made to ensure that inter-Korean discussions for next month’s Winter Olympics lead to talks between North Korea and the United States over the North’s weapons programmes.

South Korea is facing a “precious chance to open the door” for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and establishment of peace on the Korean peninsula, Moon said at a meeting of senior officials at the presidential Blue House.