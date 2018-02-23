North Korea's Kim Yong Chol 'right person' for inter-Korean, denuclearisation talks - Yonhap citing spy agency

SEOUL (Reuters) - The official North Korea is sending to South Korea’s Winter Olympics closing ceremony, Kim Yong Chol, is the “right person” for inter-Korean and denuclearisation talks, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing a lawmaker briefed by the country’s spy agency.

“It’s possible to speculate but it cannot be stated clearly that Kim Yong Chol gave the order (to torpedo the Cheonan),” said Kang Seok-ho to Yonhap and other reporters after being briefed by the spy agency.

Kim Yong Chol was previously chief of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a top North Korean military intelligence agency, which South Korea blamed for the deadly 2010 sinking of the Cheonan, a South Korean navy corvette.

North Korea has denied its involvement in the sinking which killed 46 sailors.