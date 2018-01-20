FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated a day ago

North Korea to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday - South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Saturday North Korea’s delegation to prepare for a trip by an art troupe during next month’s Winter Olympics will be sent to South Korea on Sunday.

North Korea sent a statement on Saturday saying it would send the delegation by land route on Jan. 21 and the schedule during the visit could be carried out as previously agreed upon, the Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean government will review North Korea’s suggestion and respond, the Unification Ministry said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Janet Lawrence

