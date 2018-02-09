FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#World News
February 9, 2018 / 6:08 AM / 2 days ago

Pence says South Korea President Moon supports U.S. additional sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday South Korean President Moon Jae-in supports the U.S. decision to apply more sanctions on North Korea because Moon acknowledges pressure has helped bring Pyongyang to inter-Korean talks.

“President Moon reaffirmed to me his strong support of our extreme pressure campaign to continue to bring additional sanctions on North Korea,” Pence told reporters on the second day of his trip to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pence said North Korea’s military parade on Thursday was “one more part of an ongoing provocation” and another effort by the North to display their ballistic missiles.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.