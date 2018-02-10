North Korean leader invites South Korea's Moon to the North - president's office

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang “at an early date”, the presidential Blue House in Seoul said on Saturday, potentially setting up the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than 10 years.

Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who is visiting South Korea to attend the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, delivered her brother’s personal invitation during a meeting with Moon at the Blue House, a presidential spokesman said.

Moon suggested the two Koreas “make it happen” by creating conditions necessary for him to accept the invitation, the spokesman told a news briefing.

A visit by Moon to the North would enable the first summit between leaders from the two Koreas since 2007.