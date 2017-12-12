FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2017

Kremlin supports Russian athletes going to Winter Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin supports Russian Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russian athletes who have chosen to compete under neutral flag at 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week banned Russia from the Games, due to take place in Pyeongchang in February, for what it called “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system. It left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
