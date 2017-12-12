FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian state TV to broadcast part of Winter Games with Russian athletes: TASS
December 12, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

Russian state TV to broadcast part of Winter Games with Russian athletes: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state television station Channel One Russia will broadcast parts of the Winter Olympic Games in which Russian athletes compete under a neutral flag, TASS news agency reported, citing the channel.

FILE PHOTO: The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games logo is seen at the the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/File Photo

“Competition at those disciplines where Russian athletes will take part, of course, will be broadcast,” TASS quoted a Channel One Russia spokeswoman as saying on Tuesday. The Russian Olympic Committee agreed on Tuesday to support Russian athletes who choose to compete under a neutral flag in February’s Winter Games in South Korea, after the International Olympic Committee last week banned Russia from the Games.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
