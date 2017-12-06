Russia says Olympic ban part of broader attack on Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision by the International Olympic Committee to bar Russia’s team from next year’s Winter Olympics is part of a larger international campaign to pressure Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

She told a news conference that because attempts to isolate Russia economically and politically had failed, the focus of Russia’s adversaries had switched to sport instead.