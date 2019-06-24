Olympics: Facts about Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, host of the 2026 Winter Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Facts about Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo which won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) elected the winning bid on Monday.

The envelope that contains the name of the host city for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is seen during the 134th session of IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Population: 1.3 million in Milan

Location: Milan - Italy’s northern Lombardy region, Cortina - Dolomitic Alps

Altitude: Milan - 120 metres, Cortina - 1,224 metres

Past Olympic experience: Cortina hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956

Games concept: Most indoor competitions (except curling and speed skating) in Milan cluster and outdoor events in Cortina cluster (including Val di Fiemme)

Number of Olympic villages: Three (Milan, Cortina and Livigno)

Slogan: “Dreaming Together”

Opening ceremony venue: San Siro in Milan (Capacity: 80,000)

Biggest advantages: Venues readily available except for one speed skating venue and an ice hockey rink which need to be rebuilt or renovated. Rich history of winter sports. 83% of public polled by IOC support the bid.

Biggest drawback: Bigger budget of $1.7 billion. Volatile economic and political situation in Italy with a new coalition at the helm.