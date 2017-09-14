FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Olympics media head ousted in restructuring
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2017 / 3:50 AM / a month ago

Australia Olympics media head ousted in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Olympic Committee media head Mike Tancred has left the organisation as part of a restructuring despite being cleared of allegations of bullying.

Chief Executive Matt Carroll said he was introducing a new post of Head of Public Affairs and Communications and that Tancred, the Director of Media and Communications, had departed on Wednesday after 18 years at the AOC.

Tancred stood down from his role and was severely reprimanded in April after allegations of bullying were made by Carroll’s predecessor Fiona de Jong.

An independent committee also investigated complaints from three former AOC staff members and a member of the public but Tancred was exonerated.

“Mike has worked tirelessly for the AOC and the athletes in the Australian Olympic Team since 1999,” said AOC supremo John Coates.

“He has strived to build and protect the Olympic brand particularly through his leadership and development of the AOC website and education programme.”

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.