PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors have placed Namibian Olympic medallist Frankie Fredericks under formal investigation in a probe into the award of the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, a source close to the inquiry said on Friday.

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets former track and field athlete Frankie Fredericks before the opening ceremony of the 127th IOC session in Monaco December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Prosecutors in France and Brazil are investigating alleged bribery and corruption allegations over Rio de Janeiro’s triumph over Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid to secure the games.