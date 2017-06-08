Games rights holder Discovery backs Paris 2024 bid over LA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen at the entrance of the Le Bourget exhibition center, proposed site of the media village and the press center, during the press tour of the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission, in Le Bourget, near Paris, May 15, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Olympic Games rights holder Discovery Communications, a U.S. firm, threw its weight behind Paris' bid for the 2024 summer Games on Thursday, picking the French capital over Los Angeles.

The two cities are the only ones left in the bidding race after four others withdrew over financial concerns.

"We are excited to show our support for the Paris bid and their quest to bring the 2024 Olympic Games back to Europe," Discovery Communications President and CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. The U.S. firm has secured the rights across Europe for the Olympic Games from 2018-2024.

Paris looks to have the edge over Los Angeles to land the 2024 edition, with LA 2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman hinting on Wednesday that the U.S. city would accept a 2028 Games.

The International Olympics Committee is expected to decide on Friday whether to announce the hosts of both the 2024 and the 2028 Games at its September session.