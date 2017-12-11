Three more Russian athletes file doping appeals - sport court

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday three more Russian athletes -- champion biathlete Olga Zaytseva and cross country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko -- have appealed against doping bans levied by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The appeals by Zaytseva, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and the other two athletes add to those lodged last week by 22 Russian athletes who had been banned for life by the IOC for doping offences at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.