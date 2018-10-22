FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Oman mandates banks for 7-year dollar sukuk sale

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The government of Oman has hired banks to arrange a global investor call ahead of a planned sale of dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Monday.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential sale.

Oman, rated Baa3 by Moody’s, BB by S&P and BBB-(minus) by Fitch, plans to sell seven-year benchmark sukuk, according to the document. Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.