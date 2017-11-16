Canadian regulator seeks C$1 mln penalty per infraction from Omega Securities

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The enforcement arm of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is calling for Omega Securities Inc to pay an administrative penalty of up to C$1 million ($784,190) per failure to comply with provincial securities law, the regulator said on Thursday.

A hearing on the allegations that could result in the operations of two Canadian alternative trading systems being suspended is due to be held on Friday. ($1 = 1.2752 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)