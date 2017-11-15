FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ontario regulator seeks to shut down two Omega trading venues
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 6:12 PM / in 10 hours

CORRECTED-Ontario regulator seeks to shut down two Omega trading venues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to Omega trading venues as dark pools in headline and last paragraph; drops reference to market share by volume in last paragraph)

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission is seeking a temporary order to suspend the registration of Omega Securities Inc and to shut down two of its alternative trading systems for failure to comply with regulations, according to an order dated Nov. 13.

Omega will “vigorously oppose” the order, which would take effect from Nov. 17, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding its systems have operated, and continue to operate, within the parameters outlined by the national industry regulator.

Omega’s two trading venues account for more than 5 percent of Canadian stock trading, the company said. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.