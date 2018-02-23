Canada's OMERS pension fund post 11.5 pct return in 2017

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund manager OMERS on Friday reported improved performance in 2017, benefiting from strength in global equity markets and a strong performance from its infrastructure and real estate assets.

OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said it generated an 11.5 percent return in 2017, better than the 10.3 percent return in 2016 and ahead of a benchmark target of 7.3 percent.

Net assets rose to C$95 billion ($75 billion) at the end of 2017, compared with C$85 billion a year earlier.

OMERS, Canada’s sixth largest public pension fund, said it achieved a 14.7 percent return from investments in publicly traded shares, more than double the return in the previous year.

Investments in fixed income assets such as bonds returned 4.3 percent. Investments in private equity, real estate and infrastructure produced returns of 11.6 percent. ($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)