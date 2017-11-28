FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Omnia Holdings HY profit surges 32 pct
#Basic Materials
November 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings, a South African chemicals and fertiliser maker, said on Tuesday half-year profit surged 32 percent, underpinned by improvement in its Australian agricultural business and a recovery in their mining division.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 397 cents per share from the restated 301 cents a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

