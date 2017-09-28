FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's OMV considers bigger focus on its gas business
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 19 days ago

Austria's OMV considers bigger focus on its gas business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FUSCHL AM SEE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV may focus more on its gas business to benefit from an expected increase in demand, its strategy chief said on Thursday.

OMV’s oil and gas units are now about the same size, but the firm may shift its emphasis towards gas to cope with an expected long-term drop in oil demand, while demand for cleaner fuels like gas grows, said OMV’s corporate strategy head, Jost Ahrens.

“We consider to increase the share of our gas business,” Ahrens told a conference in the Austrian town of Fuschl am See.

Oil demand in Europe was likely to fall significantly before 2030, while gas output was expected rise in China, India and Europe, Ahrens said,

OMV is one of five Western firms to invest in Nord Stream 2, which will export Russian gas to Europe. However, U.S. sanctions on Russia add to challenges facing the project.

The European Union has yet to approve the pipeline plan, but Ahrens said OMV expected regulatory backing by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.