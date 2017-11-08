FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 7:29 AM / Updated a day ago

OneSavings Bank 9-mth underlying loan book jumps 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank reported a 17 percent higher underlying loan book for the first nine months, as it focused on bigger, professional landlords, as the broader market lost its appetite for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain’s “Big 5” lenders, said net loans and advances grew by 997 million pounds ($1.31 billion) to 6.9 billion pounds during January-September.

The company said it now expects loan book growth of about 20 percent for the full year. ($1 = 0.7603 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
