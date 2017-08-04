FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
ONGC buys 80 percent participating interest in GSPC block
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 4, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 8 days ago

ONGC buys 80 percent participating interest in GSPC block

1 Min Read

The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. Picture taken September 6, 2016.Amit Dave/files

REUTERS - Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, India's top explorer, said on Friday it has bought 80 percent participating interest and operatorship in one of the blocks of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) in Krishna Godavari Basin offshore.

GSPC will continue to hold 10 percent participating interest in the said block while the remaining 10 percent lies with GSPC's partner Jubilant Offshore Drilling Ltd, ONGC said in an exchange filing. (bit.ly/2v546Mi)

ONGC said it has taken over the block against a purchase consideration of $995.3 million.

The state-run company said it has made an advance payment of $200 million to GSPC towards future consideration for six discoveries other than Deen Dayal West Field.

ONGC also intends to develop an High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) corridor of oil and gas in the Krishna Godavari Basin, it said.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.