India's ONGC sees delay in production from east coast gas field

MUMBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fears some delays in meeting production deadline for its huge oil and gas field in the east coast - Stock Exchange filing

* However, the state-owned company is trying to adhere to the planned production schedule from June 2019

* ONGC expects delay in production as the tendering process got deferred due to introduction of new policies in the oil and gas sector in India

* The company is making all-out efforts to ensure that the project development is expedited - filing

* The estimated capital expenditure for the project is $5.08 bln Source Text: (bit.ly/2C7UqHl) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)