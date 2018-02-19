FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 19, 2018 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

India's ONGC sees delay in production from east coast gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fears some delays in meeting production deadline for its huge oil and gas field in the east coast - Stock Exchange filing

* However, the state-owned company is trying to adhere to the planned production schedule from June 2019

* ONGC expects delay in production as the tendering process got deferred due to introduction of new policies in the oil and gas sector in India

* The company is making all-out efforts to ensure that the project development is expedited - filing

* The estimated capital expenditure for the project is $5.08 bln Source Text: (bit.ly/2C7UqHl) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.