FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 2, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

ONGC sets $2.64 billion capex for drilling oil, gas wells in 2018/19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Wednesday it plans to invest 176.15 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) on drilling in 2018/19, a growth of about 24 percent over the last fiscal year.

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

ONGC aims to drill 535 oil and gas wells in this fiscal year to March 2019, compared with 503 well drilled in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves and has been nudging its state explorers to boost oil and gas production.

($1 = 66.6950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.