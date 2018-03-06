FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 6, 2018 / 10:41 AM / in a day

India's ONGC, Iranian co join hands to bid for new oilfield in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI March 6 (Reuters) -

* India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd in late February signed an initial non-binding agreement with an Iranian company for developing Susangerd oilfield in south of Iran, company source said

* ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC, says it hopes to sign confidentiality agreement with IDRO Oil, a subsidiary of Industrial Development and Renovation Organisation (IDRO) of Iran in the next few days

* ONGC Videsh says IDRO Oil will have to seek an approval from state-owned National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) for permission of bidding for the discovered oilfield

* ONGC Videsh says deal will be signed purely on commercial and technical terms. It has yet not been decided how much stake will be offered to ONGC

* A mail sent to ONGC Videsh remained unanswered

* ONGC Videsh is also eyeing Iran’s South Azadegan oilfield and seeking development rights for Farzad B gas field (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.