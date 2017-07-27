FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
ONGC first-quarter standalone profit drops 8 pct; misses estimates
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors and the youth speak out 72-years after A-bomb
World
Survivors and the youth speak out 72-years after A-bomb
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 27, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 13 days ago

ONGC first-quarter standalone profit drops 8 pct; misses estimates

1 Min Read

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 30, 2016. Picture taken September 30, 2016.Amit Dave

(Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's top explorer, said on Thursday first-quarter standalone profit fell 8 percent, below analysts' expectations.

Standalone profit from ONGC's operations in India was 38.85 billion rupees ($606.01 million) for the three months ended June 30, down from 42.33 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2uFkBPd

Analysts on average expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 43.25 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from the company's offshore operations rose 4.2 percent to 130.68 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.