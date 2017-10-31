FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario Teachers' to sell stake in Bristol, Birmingham airports
October 31, 2017

Ontario Teachers' to sell stake in Bristol, Birmingham airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said on Tuesday it would sell its 30 percent stake each in Bristol and Birmingham airports to Australia’s New South Wales Treasury Corp and investment firm Sunsuper Superannuation Fund.

Following the stake sale, Ontario Teachers’ will hold a 70 percent stake in Bristol airport and a 33.8 percent stake in Birmingham airport.

Ontario Teachers’ is the largest private investor in airports in Europe, with holdings in Copenhagen airports, Brussels airport and London City airport. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

