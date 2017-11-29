Extending OPEC+ deal should curb oil price volatility: RIA cites Russian Dy PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Extending a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations on oil output cuts would hopefully curb oil price volatility in the near-term, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih earlier on Wednesday, one day before a full OPEC meeting in Vienna to discuss oil prices, the Russian energy ministry said.
