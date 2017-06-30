TABLE-OPEC oil output rises by 280,000 bpd in June - Reuters survey

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in June and May, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut since 2008. Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the curbs. The June survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members originally part of the deal rose by 280,000 bpd from May. But supply from the 11 members with production targets under the original accord rose by only 40,000 bpd. Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016 production, the 11 members have reduced output by 1.068 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That equates to 92 percent compliance, from 95 percent in May. Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC with "immediate effect", OPEC said at the end of its May 25 meeting. Its production is added to the June OPEC total with May also included for comparison. Overall OPEC-13 May production was revised up by 70,000 bpd as changes were made to the estimates for Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Totals in the table below are rounded. June May output Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1 output for cut cut achieved (pct)* target Algeria 1.07 1.07 1.089 50,000 19,000 38 1.039 Angola 1.67 1.63 1.751 78,000 81,000 104 1.673 Ecuador 0.53 0.53 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522 Gabon 0.19 0.2 0.202 9,000 12,000 133 0.193 Iran** 3.78 3.77 3.707 -90,00 -73,000 3.797 Iraq 4.40 4.43 (R) 4.561 210,000 161,000 77 4.351 Kuwait 2.71 2.71 2.838 131,000 128,000 98 2.707 Qatar 0.61 0.62 0.648 30,000 38,000 127 0.618 Saudi Arabia 9.98 9.94 (R) 10.544 486,000 564,000 116 10.058 UAE 2.96 2.95 3.013 139,000 53,000 38 2.874 Venezuela 2.00 2.01 2.067 95,000 67,000 71 1.972 TOTAL OPEC 11 29.90 29.86 30.968 1,164,000 1,068,000 92 29.804 Libya 0.82 0.73 0.351 Nigeria 1.85 1.70 (R) 1.594 TOTAL OPEC 13 32.57 32.29 (R) 31.749*** Equatorial 0.145 0.15 Guinea**** TOTAL OPEC 14 32.715 32.44 R = Revised * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: Baseline for cut minus June output = cut achieved Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal. *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria. **** Equatorial Guinea is required to limit output but OPEC has not published a production target for Equatorial Guinea or an updated overall target since it became an OPEC member. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, with additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)