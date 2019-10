FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a supply-reduction agreement is seen at above 200% in September, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sources added the high compliance level was mainly due to the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that knocked down the kingdom’s production.