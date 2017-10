Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq adjusts his glasses during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Commettee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Files

VIENNA (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Thursday that compliance with OPEC-led oil output cuts was “very good” and above 100 percent.

“It is very good, better than last month,” he said.

He also said that oil ministers were not yet discussing extending a deal which currently calls for producers to reduce output by 1.8 million barrels per day until March 2018.