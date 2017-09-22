FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC ministers unlikely to make specific call to extend oil cuts - sources
September 22, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 25 days ago

OPEC ministers unlikely to make specific call to extend oil cuts - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - A meeting on Friday of several ministers from OPEC and other oil producers is not likely to make a specific recommendation on extending a deal to cut output beyond the March 2018 expiry, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

The meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which is overseeing the OPEC-led supply cut pact, had not yet finished when the sources spoke. A source said the gathering in Vienna was expected to end shortly.

Reporting by Reuters team in Vienna; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely

